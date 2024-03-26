Stability AI releases Stable Code Instruct 3B, translates code from one programming language to another

Stability AI has introduced a new large language model, Stable Code Instruct 3B, to improve programmer productivity. This model builds upon Stable Code 3B. This comes after Stability AI revealed an AI model that could 2D images to 3D.

What all can Stable Code Instruct 3B do?

The model can automatically finish code lines based on the existing context.

It can insert missing code sections when provided with surrounding code.

Stable Code Instruct 3B can generate code for interacting with databases.

It can translate code from one programming language to another.

The model can explain the functionality of existing code.

Based on user instructions, Stable Code Instruct 3B can generate new code.

Stability AI claims that Stable Code Instruct 3B outperforms comparable models in code completion accuracy, understanding of natural language instructions, and handling diverse programming languages. However, independent verification of these claims is not yet available.

For commercial use, a Stability AI Membership is required. However, the model weights can be downloaded easily from Hugging Face for non-commercial use. If you need further details, Stability AI offers a technical report. The model is designed to have low hardware requirements, making it accessible to a larger user base.

Overall, Stable Code Instruct 3B presents a potentially valuable tool for programmers by offering assistance with various coding tasks and potentially streamlining development workflows.

