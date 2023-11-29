Spotify Wrapped 2023: How can I get it and what makes it different from last year?

It’s that time of the year for music aficionados. Spotify Wrapped 2023 is officially rolling out today to all Spotify users, and we’re getting a personalized recap of our year in music and podcasts.

“It’s the receipt that you’ll definitely want to keep—from the song you secretly couldn’t stop streaming to the artists and podcasts you weren’t shy to shout your unwavering admiration for,” says Spotify in the official announcement.

First, you’d need to update your Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android devices, then you can see a dedicated clickable Wrapped button on your home screen. Or, if you’re on a desktop, you can also log into your profile and then go to Wrapped.

But what makes this year’s edition different than last year besides the DJ AI, you may ask?

“Me in 2023” identifies a unique listening persona based on your musical preferences, “Sound Town” connects you to a city that aligns with your taste in artists, and the “Top 5 Genres” feature presents your favorite music genres in a visually appealing sandwich-like design.

Besides, you can also do a Blend with a friend: invite anyone you want by tapping the 2023 Wrapped Top Songs filter to combine your favorites into one shared playlist.

How does your Spotify Wrapped 2023 look like? Share with us on the comments!