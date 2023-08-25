A match made in heaven for gamers: Sony acquires Audeze

Sony acquires Audeze, a leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming headphones. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), but the headphone maker will still produce for other platforms.

In Sony’s own words in its press release, the deal is meant to “strengthen SIE’s efforts to continue innovating when it comes to the audio experience of PlayStation games.”

It makes every sense: PlayStation 5 boasts object-based audio technology called Tempest 3D AudioTech using a dedicated audio processing unit on the PlayStation 5 to create a more immersive and realistic audio experience.

“Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players,” says Sony’s senior VP, Hideaki Nishino.

On the other hand, Audeze is known for its award-winning headphones, which use patented technologies and unique planar magnetic drivers to deliver an outstanding sound experience.

The company’s products, like their flagship LCD-GX Audiophile Gaming Headphone that almost costs $1,000 and the popular Maxwell headphone, are popular among both consumers and professional audio engineers, including sound engineers at many game development studios.

