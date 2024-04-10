Sniping Tool to get emojis, HDR support, and integrated QR code detector

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is introducing several new features for Snipping Tool, the default screenshot capture application in Windows 11. These updates aim to improve the functionality and usability of the tool.

Add emojis: It’s time to forget third-party software like SnagIt. Well, not really. It does not provide a lot more functionality than a Snipping tool, but you know what I mean.) The existing shape annotation feature will be expanded to include emojis. This will allow users to add these visual elements to their screenshots for additional context or emphasis. It’s good for making tutorials. Seen on X.

Some new features/changes are coming to Snipping Tool soon. The recently introduced shape annotations feature will let you add emoji to your captures: pic.twitter.com/zdQEFUy0BH — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) April 10, 2024

Integrated QR code detection: The Snipping Tool is going to be equipped with a feature that will enable it to recognize QR codes that are present in screenshots. A new button situated in the bottom right corner of the tool will be used to activate this function. This feature will eliminate the need for you to use your phone every time you need to scan a QR code.

Also, Snipping Tool will soon be able to detect QR codes in screenshots (notice the new button in the bottom right.) pic.twitter.com/eOyMf8yRc4 — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) April 10, 2024

HDR Screenshot color correction: The app’s version 11.2403.8.0 will introduce a new setting for HDR screenshot color correction. This feature is likely intended to look for potential exposure issues when capturing content with a high dynamic range.

There's also a new HDR screenshot color corrector setting in app version 11.2403.8.0. (Not a hidden feature.) pic.twitter.com/pAh0qmuwJy — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) April 10, 2024

These updates are expected to be available in future versions of Snipping Tool for Windows 11.