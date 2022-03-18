SMS Organizer is one of the best SMS apps on Android, and the app is getting better with every update. Recently, Microsoft pushed an update to the SMS Organizer app, adding bug fixes and a new feature.

The latest update carries an update version number 1.1.218 and adds the ability to the SMS Organizer app as the default messaging app from system settings. The update includes no other changes besides that. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Microsoft recently added a bunch of new features, including support for multiple attachments in a single message, the ability to rename group conversation names, and the ability to handle share contact as vCard event. The company also added a redesigned Move To dialogue box through an update.

However, SMS Organizer is currently limited to Android smartphones only. Also, the app is not available everywhere. Microsoft’s messaging app is currently available in the USA, the UK, and India. So if you’re based in the above-mentioned countries, you can install the app on your Android smartphone right now.

You can download the SMS Organizer app from the below link or head over to the Google Play Store and search for the app.