Skype is broken on Apple’s newest iPhones, but a fix is coming

Apple’s newest iPhones, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone Plus, started shipping on Friday. The company’s newest iPhones didn’t attract the traditional long lines outside of its Apple Stores around the world, but a lot of Apple fans still purchased the new iPhones. Now, people who have purchased the new iPhones have started complaining about a bug on Skype’s iOS app that’s causing the app to crash on the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Complaints about the new issue started appearing on Twitter since yesterday, and Microsoft has already acknowledged the issue. In fact, the company has already tracked the issue down and it’s currently testing it out internally before rolling the update out to the public. The company stated on a support page:

“We are aware of issues where users are unable to connect to Skype on the new iPhone 8. Our engineers are actively investigating the issue and we hope to resolve it as soon as possible. A fix has been developed and we are currently testing before rolling out to production.”

Here’s a video showing off the issue on the iPhone 8:

It’s not known how long it’ll take before the fix is officially rolled out to iPhone 8 owners, but we’ll update this article once the fix is available.