LetsGoDigital has received marketing images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Series of handsets and, to protect their sources, have transformed these into renders which, according to XDA-Dev’s Max Weinbach, while the colours are slightly off, the “design is 100% right.”

The range consists of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. Unlike the design, the full specs have reportedly not leaked yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21

This is the cheapest of the range, with a 6.2-inch flat Full HD+ screen with a plastic back, likely powered by the Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888 chipset, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, running Android 11 with One UI 3.0, 4,000 mAh battery , 25W fast charging (15w charger included).

It is said to have 3 cameras, a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 64 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom and 30x Digital zoom, with 8K video.

The handset should be available in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a starting price of around € 900 (5G model, 128GB).

Samsung Galaxy S21+

The next in the range is the Samsung Galaxy S21+. This handset will have a 6.7-inch 120 Hz flat Full HD+ screen with a plastic back, likely powered by the Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888 chipset, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, running Android 11 with One UI 3.0, 4,800 mAh battery , 25W fast charging (15w charger included).

It is said to have 3 cameras, a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 64 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video.

The handset should be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is expected to retail for € 1,050.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The top of the range is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This handset will have a 6.8-inch adaptive 120 Hz curved QHD + screen with a plastic back, likely powered by the Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888 chipset, with 12GB RAM and 128GB to 512 GB ROM (no microSD card slot), running Android 11 with One UI 3.0, 5,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging (25w charger included).

It is said to have 4 cameras, a 108 megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, which enable 10x optical zoom and 3x optical zoom, with 10x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video. It will have a 40 megapixel front-facing camera. It will have a completely new ISOCell Vizion 3D ToF sensor for fast and accurate auto-focus.

The handset will support Samsung’s S-Pen.

The handset should be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra should retail for € 1,350.

The devices are expected to be announced on the 14th January.

As mentioned earlier, the specs are still to be confirmed and should be updated later in the week.