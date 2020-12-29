The closer we get to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 the more leaks we get.

The latest is some live pictures of a demo unit of the handset, which shows off the narrow bezels of the flat-screened device to very good effect.

The pictures were posted by Mauri QHD, who said he received them from a friend.

It is not 100% clear if its the S21 or S21 Plus. The two devices are nearly identical except for screen size, with one having 6.2 inches and the other 6.7-inch screen. The resolution is however identical at 2400 x 1080 pixel (lower than the S20’s 3200×1440 pixel previously) which means the larger screen is less sharp. Both can, however, deliver an impressive 1300 candela and support 60 and 120 Hz refresh rates.

They have identical camera units and phase detection auto-focus. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has a 4800 mAh battery vs 4000 for the S21, both can fast-charge at 25 mAh, and the S21 Plus supports UWB, which should find use with future accessories. Neither, of course, supports the S-Pen.

The full spec of both handsets have already leaked, and can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

