The closer we get to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 the more leaks we get.

The latest is some live pictures of a demo unit of the handset, which shows off the narrow bezels of the flat-screened device to very good effect.

Gallery

The pictures were posted by Mauri QHD, who said he received them from a friend.

It is not 100% clear if its the S21 or S21 Plus. The two devices are nearly identical except for screen size, with one having 6.2 inches and the other 6.7-inch screen. The resolution is however identical at 2400 x 1080 pixel (lower than the S20’s 3200×1440 pixel previously) which means the larger screen is less sharp. Both can, however, deliver an impressive 1300 candela and support 60 and 120 Hz refresh rates.

They have identical camera units and phase detection auto-focus. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has a 4800 mAh battery vs 4000 for the S21, both can fast-charge at 25 mAh, and the S21 Plus supports UWB, which should find use with future accessories. Neither, of course, supports the S-Pen.

The full spec of both handsets have already leaked, and can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Gallery

See the full spec sheet below:

Technical data for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +
modelS21S21 +
CPUSamsung Exynos 2100 OctaCore, 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHzSamsung Exynos 2100 OctaCore, 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHz
Display6.2 inch Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60-120 Hz, 1300 nit, 421 ppi, Gorilla Glass 76.7 inch Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60-120 Hz, 1300 nit, 394 ppi, Gorilla Glass 7
Operating systemAndroid 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
Storage8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB storage
Main cameraTriple camera, 64 MP (telephoto lens, f / 2.0, 76 °, 28mm, 1 / 1.76 “, 0.8 µm, OIS) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, f / 2.2, 120 °, 13mm, 1 / 2.55”, 1.4 µm) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f / 1.8, 79 °, 26mm, 1 / 1.76 “, 1.8 µm, OIS), 3x hybrid optical zoom, autofocus PDAF, flash
Front camera10 MP (f / 2.2, 80 °, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 25mm)
Video7680 x 4320 pixels (30 fps, 8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (30/60 fps, 4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (30/60/120 fps, FHD), 1280 x 720 pixels (960 fps, HD )
Video playbackSupported formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
SensorsAccelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensorAccelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensor, UWB
battery pack4000 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging4800 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
linksBluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AX
Cellular2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
SatellitesYes
ColoursGray, white, pink, purpleSilver, black, purple
Dimensions151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
Weight171 grams202 grams
Price849 euros1049 euros (1099 Euro for 256 GB)
additionalWaterproof to IP68, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, child mode, data security Knox, geo-tagging, sync function, dual SIM (nano) + E-SIM, face recognition
AvailabilityPresentation on January 14, 2021
Comments