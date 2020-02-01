Samsung is going to release plenty of new powerful flagship smartphones with amazing new features this year. But that doesn’t make its slightly older flagships less usable, in fact, they’re pretty powerful, and the best thing about them is that they are now a lot cheaper than its original price.

The Galaxy Note 9 is one such smartphone — although almost two years old, the smartphone can still do some serious heavy lifting and looks premium too. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 depending upon where you live. There are two options for primary memory — 6GB and 8GB. It also packs a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED screen, 8 MP selfie camera, 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle camera at the back.

The Galaxy Note 9 is now available at a discounted price at Amazon. So, those who don’t want to spend a hefty $1,000 on a smartphone purchase, today is your day!

You can save as much as $613.98 on the purchase of a 512GB variant of the Note9 that brings the price down to $636.01. You can purchase the Note9 here from Amazon.