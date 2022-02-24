For game addicts looking for a new game to play, the Roboquest is an excellent lead to consider. It is now available on PC Game Pass and is promised to come to Xbox Game Pass later this year.

The story of Roboquest focuses on a scorched planet in 2750. Here, players will be presented with three essential characters: a teenage girl, a desert scavenger named Max, and an intact Guardian robot unearthed by the two humans. Together, the characters will explore a series of vivid cel-shaded biomes as they encounter and fight enemy bots in their long journey.

According to Milen Ivanov, RyseUp Studios CEO, the fast FPS roguelite co-op cross-platform game is the product Open Development. This, as written by Ivanov in an Xbox Wire post, allowed the game studio to develop the game with sufficient time while benefiting from the feedback and recommendations provided by the growing community of the game’s players. This resulted in the fast testing and development of the game features and weapons.

“When I say blazing gameplay, I mean blazing fast action,” writes Ivanov. “Movement is super important in the game — you have to evade enemy hits and push forward constantly. When we started Roboquest, we wanted a game that mixed fast-paced FPS combat with fresh art direction and roguelite elements in a highly-polished, satisfying package that works. Players with a finely tuned eye and well-honed twitch finger coordination will have a blast.”

Through the studio’s effort, Roboquest can present incredible graphics to please meticulous gamers. In the game, players will acquire weapons with pinpoint precision shooting capabilities to fight efficient Badbots and new bosses like Billy Boom, Lady Bug, and Sir Catercoaster.

Moreover, the game will let players receive upgrade perks, allowing better character and weapon building.

“Roboquest has a large and ever-growing variety of upgrade options to create the perfect bot-blasting machine,” adds Ivanov. “Different combinations of perks dramatically impact your playstyle, letting you play the way you want.”