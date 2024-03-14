Proton Mail desktop app now available for Windows 

Blog » News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Pradeep Viswav 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Proton Mail Desktop app windows

Privacy-focused email provider Proton Mail today debuted its new desktop app for Windows and macOS, with a Linux version in beta. The dedicated app expands beyond the web-based platform, offering a streamlined, secure, and distraction-free email experience.

Proton Mail’s move highlights a growing need for privacy alternatives to mainstream email providers like Gmail and Outlook. Gmail and Outlook often share user data with third parties for ad tracking.

Key features:

  • Zero-Access and End-to-End Encryption: Proton Mail’s hallmark privacy features remain at the core of the desktop experience.
  • Productivity Boost: The dedicated interface is designed to reduce distractions and improve email workflow.
  • Native OS Integration: Seamless syncing with system themes, native notifications, and quick calendar access.
  • Easy Switch: Streamlined tools to import data from popular email providers.
  • Automatic Security Updates: Independent of browser updates for enhanced security.

Proton Mail’s desktop app is now available for Windows and macOS, with a 14-day free trial for free plan users. The Linux version is in beta. To download and learn more, visit the Proton Mail website.

More about the topics: Proton Mail

Pradeep Viswav

Pradeep Viswav Shield

Software and Services Expert

Pradeep is a Computer Science and Engineering Graduate. He was also a Microsoft Student Partner. He is currently working in a leading IT company.