Proton Mail desktop app now available for Windows 

Privacy-focused email provider Proton Mail today debuted its new desktop app for Windows and macOS, with a Linux version in beta. The dedicated app expands beyond the web-based platform, offering a streamlined, secure, and distraction-free email experience.

Proton Mail’s move highlights a growing need for privacy alternatives to mainstream email providers like Gmail and Outlook. Gmail and Outlook often share user data with third parties for ad tracking.

Key features:

Zero-Access and End-to-End Encryption: Proton Mail's hallmark privacy features remain at the core of the desktop experience.

Productivity Boost: The dedicated interface is designed to reduce distractions and improve email workflow.

Native OS Integration: Seamless syncing with system themes, native notifications, and quick calendar access.

Easy Switch: Streamlined tools to import data from popular email providers.

Automatic Security Updates: Independent of browser updates for enhanced security.

Proton Mail’s desktop app is now available for Windows and macOS, with a 14-day free trial for free plan users. The Linux version is in beta. To download and learn more, visit the Proton Mail website.