Bing is a distant second to Google when it comes to search engines, and their latest mistake will not do them any favours.

The search engine is currently claiming Prince Phillip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II has died in King Edward VII hospital.

The following info-box shows up when you search for ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ or ‘Prince Philip’ and appears to have been up for some hours now.

As far as we know Prince Philip is still very much alive, and in a statement Buckingham Palace said:

‘Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning. ‘The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.’

It is not clear of this is the work of Bing’s AI editors, or if there is an intern which should be looking for another position pretty quickly.

via The Metro