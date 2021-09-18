We posted earlier that reliable leaker Ice Universe has reported that Samsung is indeed working on a Samsung Galaxy Note 22 for next year, with evidence of the device spotted in the supply chain.

Today he has reported further confirmation of this, saying the frame of the device has been spotted.

Let's talk about Note22 Ultra again. Someone saw its middle frame structure. It was very easy to recognize, so it was quickly confirmed that it was Note. Yes, it was still a right-angled design. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 18, 2021

The device will reportedly feature the same square design typical of the Note line, rather than the more rounded corners of the S-line.

He also suggested Samsung’s flagship smartphones will feature even, very narrow bezels next year, giving us a preview of what to expect.

That device will presumably closely match this concept design below:

Are any of our readers still holding out for the next Note? Let us know below.