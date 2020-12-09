Yesterday Microsoft announced a new tool for admins and developers called PowerShell Crescendo.

PowerShell Crescendo makes it easier to use PowerShell by wrapping the native commands it interacts within cmdlets, simplifying and hiding the unique syntax of those commands and turning their output into objects which can take advantage of all the post-processing tools such as Sort-Object, Where-Object, etc.

Microsoft writes:

Many of today’s modern native commands are complex, they themselves are mini-shells with their own mini-language containing sub levels, or sub contexts. If you’ve worked with kubectl, docker or netsh.exe, you have experienced the complexity of executing and automating these commands.

PowerShell Crescendo provides a framework to rapidly develop PowerShell cmdlets for native commands. Microsoft says PowerShell Crescendo delivers:

Clear naming convention – Verb-Noun

Consistent parameter naming for similar uses

Output consisting of objects

Common method of getting command help

Easy to work with objects in a pipeline

Easy to share using Modules

Microsoft.PowerShell.Crescendo 0.4.0 Preview.1 is currently available for download from the PowerShell Gallery. Read all the details at Microsoft here.