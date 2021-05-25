Microsoft will soon roll out a new version of Outlook for iOS and Android with the ability to pin messages on both platforms. After tapping the Pinned filter in the message list, all conversations will be easy to get to and keep track of.

Users can pin or unpin conversations either through swipe actions in the message list or through mail actions by tapping the item.

Once an item has been pinned, it can be identified in the message list by its background colour and the pinned icon. Users can easily access all their pinned items using the filter button at the top right corner of the message list.

These messages will show up at the top of the message list for other Outlook clients that support pin, such as Outlook on the web.

Microsoft will begin rolling this out to the Apple Store and Google Play Store in late May and be complete by mid-June.