Outlook for Windows crashes immediately after starting up, Microsoft is investigating the issue: Update – fix rolling out now

For many users around the world, Outlook for Windows client is crashing immediately after starting up. Microsoft is aware of this 0xc0000005 error issue and currently investigating to find the cause. The latest update could be the cause of this issue. Meanwhile, users can access their mail through Outlook.com and Outlook mobile apps.

We’re investigating whether a recently deployed update could be the source of this issue. As a workaround, users can utilize Outlook on the web or their mobile clients. Additional details can be found in the admin center under EX218604 and OL218603.

If you really need to use Outlook for Windows client, you can revert back to the previous version of Outlook using the following method.

C:\Program Files\Common Files\microsoft shared\ClickToRun\OfficeC2RClient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.12827.20470 Office 2016: “C:\Program Files\Common Files\microsoft shared\ClickToRun\OfficeC2RClient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.12827.20470

Update:

Microsoft has said they are rolling out a fix now, saying:

We’re rolling out a fix for this issue, and we expect the mitigation to reach all customers over the next few hours. Additional details can be found in the admin center under EX218604 and OL218603.

In the admin centre Microsoft writes:

Current status: Our fix is rolling out as expected and we’ve confirmed that users are experiencing service restoration as the solution reaches their respective environments. Were actively monitoring this process to ensure that our fix reaches all customers as soon as possible. Estimated time to resolve: We expect this issue to be completely resolved for all affected users by July 15, 2020 at 9:30 PM UTC.

Source: Microsoft