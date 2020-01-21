One of the world’s largest IT services company is creating a dedicated business unit to focus on Microsoft technologies

HCL Technologies, one of the largest IT services company in the world, today announced the launch of HCL Microsoft Business Unit, a dedicated business unit with around 5500 professionals focusing on Microsoft technologies. HCL is planning to develop solutions based on various Microsoft technologies including Business Applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, IoT, and AI/Machine Learning. HCL will also help enterprises around the world to improve their employee productivity by deploying Microsoft 365 and Windows 10.

“By establishing a Microsoft Business Unit, HCL is taking an important step forward in the long-standing partnership between our two companies. As a result, companies will benefit from unique products and services tailored to their digital journey while fostering modern work and collaboration. Together, we will be able to offer our joint customers a rich experience,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President at Microsoft.

“The HCL Microsoft Business Unit is the next phase to bolster HCL’s successful and long-standing relationship with Microsoft. Increasingly, customers are making bold strides, incorporating IoT solutions with machine learning for analytics, running this solution in the public cloud and supported by CRM,” said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO for IT Services of HCL Technologies. “This business unit combines HCL’s specialized services and global reach with Microsoft’s powerful cloud and business technologies, making a strong and unique offering for clients. These offerings are coming at a critical time when enterprises are aggressively implementing digital technologies for competitive advantage.”

Don Jones, who have created numerous successful solutions and go-to-market campaigns with Microsoft, will lead HCL Microsoft Business Unit.

