OBS Studio 29 is now available with many new features

The open-source screencasting and streaming app OBS Studio has now been updated to version 29. The latest version of OBS comes with tons of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. OBS Studio 29 is now being rolled out to everyone.

The biggest change in the latest version is support for AV1 Encoder for the RX7000 series GPUs and Arc GPUs on Windows. It has also added support for the Intel HEVC Encoder on Windows, upward composer filter, 3-band equalizer, and more. It also includes tons of improvements and bug fixes.

New features

Improvements

Fixes

You can download the OBS Studio here from the GitHub page. You can also download the latest version of OBS here from the official OBS website.