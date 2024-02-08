Nvidia fixes the nasty micro-stuttering issue through a Hotfix driver update

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Nvidia has released a hot-fix driver update to fix a bunch of issues that have been affecting Windows 11 and 10 users for quite some time. The GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 551.46 comes with the much-needed fix for the issue where some users were experiencing intermittent micro-stuttering in games when vertical sync was enabled.

The latest version of the Hotfix driver also has three other noteworthy fixes, two of which are related to games like Vulkan, Read Dead Redemption 2, and Immortals of Aveum. After installing the update, you won’t experience stutter while scrolling in web browsers, though this issue affected only select system configuration.

Some users reported that they’re experiencing stutter while playing Vulkan and Read Dea Redemption 2 on some Advanced Optimus notebooks. Nvidia has fixed this issue with the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 551.46. Additionally, the stability issues over Immortals of Aveum extended gameplay have also been fixed. Below is the complete official changelog if you’re interested in reading it:

GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 551.46 for Windows 10 x64 / Windows 11 x64.

Some users may experience intermittent micro-stuttering in games when vertical sync is enabled [4445940]

Potential stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain system configurations [4362307]

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan] Stutter observed on some Advanced Optimus notebooks [4425987]

[Immortals of Aveum] Addresses stability issues over extended gameplay [4415277]

However, it’s important to note that Hotfix updates are rolled out to the public as beta updates to solve issues more quickly. The latest one is no different. If you don’t want to install the update because of its beta nature, you should wait for the next WHQL-certified driver release, which will include all the fixes the latest Hotfix update has and many more.

For those who want to install the Hotfix update, do remember that they’re available only through the company’s Customer Care support site. You don’t have to try that hard googling it, as we provide you the direct download link of GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 551.46. The update is 665 MB in size.