Are you one of those folks troubled about the outage in Nintendo Wii and DSi Shop channels? Well, there’s still no exact explanation about it, but here’s the good news: speculation says it’s probably due to an error instead of the planned closure.

The channels have been offline for several days now, which started on March 16. A YouTube video from GameXplain demonstrates what gamers would encounter when they go into the Wii Shop channel. According to the video, one cannot access the shop, whether through Wii or Wii U. All it will show is a blank white screen that will be immediately followed by the 209601 error code, translating to network problems. DSi Shop, on the other hand, will give you 290502 error code, which means nonexistent internet issues.

On a positive note, some reports say that Nintendo’s main server is still up, with others specifying that the Wii and DSi shop servers are working for them and can be accessed via third-party tools like NUSDownloader. With that, it is most likely that only the main store pages are offline.

This gives hope to those who are affected by Nintendo’s 2017 and 2019 announcements saying that it would stop anyone from making purchases on the DSi and Wii Shop channels, respectively. And while the company promised the players that it would still allow them to download games formerly purchased from the stores, it also said that it would soon stop them from retrieving and transferring the games using the Wii System Transfer Tool. The lack of a specified date about the action statements left the individuals confused about the situation. Thankfully, that is (hopefully) cleared out with the recent reports made by other players who can still access the shop servers.