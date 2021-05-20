New images of Sony’s upcoming truly wireless headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM4, has leaked via reliable leaker Evan Blass.

The successor to the acclaimed Sony’s WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones, the pictures show the Sony WF-1000XM4 in beige and black and also shows the charging case.

Gallery

The packaging of the headphones have leaked earlier, so we know the headphones will offer active noise cancellation, 6 hours of battery life, with 18 hours in the case, and support Hi-Ress Audio, meaning unlike Apple’s Airpods Pro it will support losss-less LDAC encoding.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is expected to be released around June 2021.

Sony WF-1000XM4 FAQ

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Airpods Pro The Sony WF-1000XM4 offers longer battery life than the Apple Airpods Pro, both have Active Noise Cancellation and unlike the Apple Airpods Pro, the Sony WF-1000XM4 supports lossless Hi-Ress Audio audio.

Does the Sony WF-1000XM4 support Active Noise Cancellation? Yes, the Sony WF-1000XM4 does support Active Noise Cancellation.

What is the Sony WF-1000XM4 IP rating? The Sony WF-1000XM4 IP rating has not leaked yet, and we do not know if they are waterproof.