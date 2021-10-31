Earlier this week a new version of Microsoft’s popular security app, Microsoft Defender, showed up in the Store.

Microsoft Defender Preview featured new styling and a simplified design, and appears to be designed to protect all your devices. The minimum requirements note support for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The app is now available to download in the Store, but it appears the installation is still restricted for some users.

Gallery

Ahmed Walid managed to patch the installer and posted the screenshots which can be seen above.

Try your luck by checking it out in the Store here.

via the windows club