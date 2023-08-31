Check out the new Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams subscription plans for Europe and Switzerland

Today, Microsoft announced that major changes are coming to Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams subscription plans in the EEA (European Economic Area) and Switzerland on October 1, 2023. To address concerns raised by Microsoft’s competitors with the European Commission, Microsoft is introducing new plans that will not include Microsoft Teams. Customers in these regions must now pick a Microsoft 365 and Office 365 plan which does not include Teams and buy a Microsoft Teams plan separately. These new changes will affect enterprise, frontline and business plan customers. Education and consumers are not affected by these changes. You can read about the new Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams subscription plans for Europe and Switzerland below.

Changes to Microsoft 365 and Office 365 Enterprise Suites:

Microsoft will no longer sell the current Enterprise suites that include Teams to new subscribers. So, the current Office 365 E1, Office 365 E3, Office 365 E5, Microsoft 365 E3, and Microsoft 365 E5 suites with Teams will no longer be available to new subscribers in the EEA and Switzerland. Here is how customers may be impacted:

Customers who are currently subscribed to any of the suites involved will have new options. They can continue to use, renew, and add seats to their current plans as usual. Or, if they wish to switch to the new lineup, they can do so on their contract anniversary or renewal.

Net new subscribers to Office/Microsoft 365 Enterprise suites who wish to provide their end users with Teams will need to purchase two SKUs: one EEA-specific Microsoft 365 or Office 365 suite and Microsoft Teams EEA. See details of the new lineup on the table below:

Existing Suites with Teams New offerings without Teams (after Oct. 1) Pricing Office 365 E1 EEA (no Teams) €7.40 No longer offered in EEA/Switzerland: Office 365 E3 EEA (no Teams) €23.10 Office 365 E1/E3/E5, Microsoft 365 E3/E5 Office 365 E5 EEA (no Teams) €39.50 Microsoft 365 E3 EEA (no Teams) €35.70 Microsoft 365 E5 EEA (no Teams) €57.70 Microsoft Teams EEA €5.00

Changes to Microsoft 365 and Office 365 Frontline suites:

Current Frontline suites will coexist with the new lineup. Customers in the EEA and Switzerland will be able to choose between the existing Microsoft 365 F1, Office 365 F3, and Microsoft 365 F3 suites with Teams included, or the new EEA-specific versions of those suites without Teams.