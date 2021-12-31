In March we reported that Netflix was testing a crackdown on password sharing, with the company challenging users to enter a security code sent to your phone or email into the app if they suspect you are not using your own account.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” Netflix said.

At the time nothing came of the test, but today Italian sites are reporting that the warnings are once again being delivered to Italian users.

Netflix is reportedly losing $9 billion per year to password sharing, but presumably also knows a significant number of their subscribers would not have purchased a subscription if they could not spread the value over a number of users, especially if their own usage is intermittent.

It remains to be seen if the new reports mean Netflix will be trying to stamp out password sharing again and if it will expand beyond Italy. Hopefully, the high-flying company will realize the benefit of being seen as consumer-friendly, especially with so much competition already in the market.

via BGR