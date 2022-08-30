First “National Cinema Day” will let you watch movies in theaters for only $3 on September 3

The pandemic has made a huge impact on the global economy, and the entertainment industry is no exception from it. And now that things are gradually returning to normal, the Cinema Foundation created by the National Association of Theatre Owners decided to welcome back moviegoers by launching the first “National Cinema Day” on September 3. What’s enticing about this new holiday? Movie tickets will drop to $3 during the said date. (via Associated Press)

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

The best part about National Cinema Day is that it’ll cover all kinds of movies, showtimes, and formats, including the costly IMAX and 3D tickets and even Pepsi 4DX, ScreenX, and the Regal Premium Experience. According to Cinema Foundation, it is a way to bring back the original flow of people watching movies in theaters. However, given that it will be the holiday’s first year, expect it won’t apply to all theaters.

Currently, there are about 3,000 theaters that will observe National Cinema Day on Saturday. With this, you can expect to watch discounted movies on more than 30,000 screens across the US. The Cinema Foundation created a dedicated website for National Cinema Day, where you can see some movies available on that holiday and the nearest participating cinemas.

Furthermore, according to a report from Associated Press, major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas will participate. Even more, if you are planning to watch a movie or two on the said holiday, you’ll get sneak peeks of some upcoming films from Disney, Warner Bros, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Warner Bros, Universal, Sony, A24, Amazon Studios, Focus Features, Neon, and United Artists Releasing.