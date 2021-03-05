Most of us will not be able to justify a $3000 Surface Studio, but fortunately, one of the sexiest bits of the all-in-one, the Surface Dial, is a lot more affordable, and today even more so, after Amazon dropped the price to only $72.99.
The Surface has Bluetooth functionality and works in basic capacity with any PC, but has additional on-screen functionality with the Surface Studio and Surface Book.
- Use Surface Dial on-screen with Surface Studio and have all your tools in one place
- An intuitive design that requires only three gesture: press and hold, click, and rotate
- Just press and hold to display a radial menu of tools, making it easier and faster to do the things you love in applications like Adobe Creative Cloud, Mental Canvas, Bluebeam, Sketchable, StaffPad, and more
- Place your Dial directly on the screen and watch as a color picker or a ruler appears on your digital drafting table
- Surface Dial makes daily tasks efficient and fun: Adjust the volume on Spotify tracks, scroll through news articles, or fly through your local city in Windows Maps
Grab it while you can at Amazon here.
via Mashable
