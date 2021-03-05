Most of us will not be able to justify a $3000 Surface Studio, but fortunately, one of the sexiest bits of the all-in-one, the Surface Dial, is a lot more affordable, and today even more so, after Amazon dropped the price to only $72.99.

The Surface has Bluetooth functionality and works in basic capacity with any PC, but has additional on-screen functionality with the Surface Studio and Surface Book.

Use Surface Dial on-screen with Surface Studio and have all your tools in one place

An intuitive design that requires only three gesture: press and hold, click, and rotate

Just press and hold to display a radial menu of tools, making it easier and faster to do the things you love in applications like Adobe Creative Cloud, Mental Canvas, Bluebeam, Sketchable, StaffPad, and more

Place your Dial directly on the screen and watch as a color picker or a ruler appears on your digital drafting table

Surface Dial makes daily tasks efficient and fun: Adjust the volume on Spotify tracks, scroll through news articles, or fly through your local city in Windows Maps

via Mashable