Last year in October we learned that Microsoft will replace MSDN and TechNet forums with the new service, Microsoft Q&A.

Microsoft Q&A will be the single location to get answers to all your technical questions on Microsoft products and services. Microsoft Q&A is an extension of Microsoft Docs platform and it will use the same user authentication.

You can post your questions and tag them to make it easier for the community to find similar questions and answer them. When you answer for questions posted on Microsoft Q&A, you will get reputation points. You can also earn reputation points by proposing new bugs or features, voting on answers, and more.

The service is now generally available, as revealed by Rafael Rivera.

Microsoft Q&A is now GA! (MSDN and TechNet forums replacement) Has been a long time in the making, enormous effort behind the scenes https://t.co/6jfrxLihSY — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) May 18, 2020

No content will be transferred, but the reputation of posters will transfer to the new service. Content on MSDN and Technet will be archived, however, and still available.

Microsoft Q&A features:

Tag-based experience allows you to ask questions across products and services in a single place

Follow posts, tags, or people to get updates

Unified profile for single sign on across docs.microsoft.com

Suggested answers as you type your question to quickly identify possible existing answers

Bookmark content for future reference

Check it out here.