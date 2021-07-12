A week ago ALumia posted a teaser image from Microsoft’s upcoming Cloud PC enterprise product, and today they posted another, which can be seen below:

The promotional image shows a Windows desktop running in a browser window.

Microsoft Cloud PC (codenamed “Deschutes”) would provide an Azure-powered Windows 10 or 11 desktop to companies who want to provide more security, a roaming desktop or who are unable or unwilling to upgrade their hardware.

Cloud PC would be offered via the browser, and users will be able to choose from a number of instances, presumable with saved states and configurations.

Microsoft was expected to announce the OS at their June event but is now expected to unveil it at Microsoft Inspire, which is being held on the 14-15th July.