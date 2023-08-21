Microsoft introduces Xbox Console Wraps, a new way to customize Xbox consoles

Microsoft today introduced the new Xbox Console Wraps, a new way for gamers to customize their Xbox consoles. Until now, gamers should buy special edition Xbox consoles or buy 3rd party skins to customize the look of their Xbox consoles. The new Xbox Console Warps will be available in three different variants for Xbox Series X consoles for now.

Arctic Camo – Will be available in the US and Canada on November 10. Pre-orders start today at the Microsoft Store for $44.99 USD.

Mineral Camo – Will be available in the US and Canada on November 10, and will launch in Europe on November 10. Pre-orders start today at the Microsoft Store for $44.99 USD.

Starfield design – Will be available in the US, Canada and Europe October 18th for $49.99 USD. You can pre-order yours starting today at the Microsoft Store.

These Xbox Console Wraps are made with solid panels and an engineered fabric, so wrap will offer a precision fit and finish for Xbox Series X. Also, the inside of each Xbox console wrap consists of soft, silicone print material. Since the wrap is fastened by a Velcro enclosure, no tools or adhesives are required to install it on your console.

“We know gamers want to be able to customize their consoles and show support for their favorite games, and we are delivering an option that’s more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing a special edition or limited edition console,” wrote Monique Chatterjee, Senior Design Director, Xbox at Microsoft.