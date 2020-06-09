If you have a Surface Pro 7 or Surface Laptop 3, you may be aware that Microsoft has stopped the rollout of the Windows 10 May 2020 update to your device, after reports that this was causing unexpected shutdowns or reboots.

The issue was traced to the presence of more than one Always On, Always Connected capable network adapter, causing Microsoft to put a compatibility hold on the roll-out of the OS to similar devices.

Microsoft has however managed to resolve the underlying issue with KB4557957, and is now saying that the hold will be removed “in the coming weeks.”

To see what Windows 10 version 2004 brings, read our feature round-up here.

via Tero Alhonen