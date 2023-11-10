Microsoft users prefer faster Bing Chat over DALL-E 3.0 in recent poll

In a recent poll, Microsoft users have slightly preferred a faster Bing Chat experience over a faster DALL-E 3.0 experience.

The poll, conducted by Mikhail Parakhin, CEO, Advertising & Web Services at Microsoft, received 2,173 votes, with 51.8% of respondents voting for a faster Bing Chat and 48.2% voting for a faster DALL-E 3.0.

The poll results suggest that users are more interested in having a more responsive Bing Chat than a more responsive DALL-E 3.0. This may be because Bing Chat is a conversation AI that can be used to have real-time conversations. At the same time, DALL-E 3.0 is a generative AI used to create images from text descriptions, which you can try out via Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator.

It is also worth noting that Bing Chat is integrated with Microsoft’s other products and services, such as Bing Search, while DALL-E 3.0 is not. This may make Bing Chat more appealing to users already invested in Microsoft’s ecosystem.

When asked if Microsoft will prioritize making Bing Chat faster before DALL-E or work on both simultaneously, Mikhail responded:

This is a biased poll, of course, but still good to see people using DALL-E 3 so much.

I was surprised by the poll results as I expected more people to vote for a faster DALL-E 3.0 experience rather than a faster Bing Chat experience. This is because I believe that generating images is a more challenging and time-consuming task than generating text.

Whether Microsoft will prioritize Bing Chat or DALL-E 3.0 in its development efforts remains to be seen. However, the results of this poll suggest that there is a significant demand for both services and that Microsoft should consider investing in both areas.