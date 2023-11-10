Microsoft to end mandatory subscriptions for Office 2024

In a surprise move, Microsoft is reportedly planning to release a new standalone version of its Office suite in 2024. The new version, called Office 2024, is currently in development and is expected to be released in the third or fourth quarter of the year.

Office 2024 Preview Hmm.

New Windows Client

New Windows Server

New Windows Client LTSC

And now new Office. 2024 is shaping up to be an amazing year pic.twitter.com/DfJk7sXfc0 — techosarusrex (@techosarusrex) November 6, 2023

Microsoft has been moving towards a subscription-based model for its Office products in recent years, with its Microsoft 365 service offering access to the latest versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office applications for a monthly or annual fee. However, there is still a demand for standalone versions of Office, particularly from users who prefer to pay once for a software license rather than subscribing to a monthly or annual service.

It is unclear which features and improvements will be included in Office 2024. However, it will likely incorporate some of the features that are currently available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

The release of Office 2024 is good news for users like me who prefer to own their software licenses. It also suggests that Microsoft is still committed to supporting standalone versions of Office, even though it is pushing its subscription-based model.