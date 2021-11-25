Microsoft has announced a new feature for Microsoft Teams Rooms for Windows.

This new feature will enable in-room users to switch between multiple video cameras from the console on Teams rooms on Windows. For rooms with more than one video camera attached to MTR, users will be able to switch between these cameras during a Teams meeting by selecting a camera from the list of available cameras.

Users using Microsoft Teams Rooms set up with multiple USB cameras will see updated experience for video button on Universal bar on Teams rooms console.

Users can tap on the camera icon to toggle the camera off and on and can tap on the chevron to select a different camera.

Tapping on the chevron next to the camera icon brings a camera selection dialogue with a live preview. When the user selects a different camera, it is selected and the user can tap anywhere outside the dialogue to dismiss the dialogue.



Device administrators can select a default video camera by selecting it from device settings, through XML configuration or from the Teams Admin Center user interface.





If the device does not have multiple USB cameras set up with Teams Rooms device in the conference rooms, there will be no difference in the experience.

This update for Microsoft Teams Rooms for Windows only is expected to be available in mid-December in the Microsoft store.