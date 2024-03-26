Microsoft Teams down: sign-in issue for first-time users on Windows PC
There is a current sign-in issue that is affecting users attempting to access Microsoft Teams for the first time or on a new device using the Windows desktop app. This issue may result in a “Failed to Fetch Your Profile” error message. It was seen on X.
Note: This is not a widespread outage. It specifically impacts new users or those signing in for the first time on a new device with the Windows desktop client. Other methods of accessing Teams, such as the web browser, mobile app, or Mac client, are functioning normally.
Suggested workarounds are:
- Users can attempt to sign in using alternative methods such as the Teams web app, mobile app, or Mac client.
- Selecting “Retry” after encountering the error message on the desktop app might also resolve the issue.
Microsoft is aware of the issue and is actively working on a resolution. They anticipate a fix to be implemented by Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC.