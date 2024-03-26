Microsoft Teams down: sign-in issue for first-time users on Windows PC

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

There is a current sign-in issue that is affecting users attempting to access Microsoft Teams for the first time or on a new device using the Windows desktop app. This issue may result in a “Failed to Fetch Your Profile” error message. It was seen on X.

Note: This is not a widespread outage. It specifically impacts new users or those signing in for the first time on a new device with the Windows desktop client. Other methods of accessing Teams, such as the web browser, mobile app, or Mac client, are functioning normally.

Suggested workarounds are:

Users can attempt to sign in using alternative methods such as the Teams web app, mobile app, or Mac client.

Selecting “Retry” after encountering the error message on the desktop app might also resolve the issue.

Microsoft is aware of the issue and is actively working on a resolution. They anticipate a fix to be implemented by Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC.