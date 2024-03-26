Microsoft Teams down: sign-in issue for first-time users on Windows PC

Blog » News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Devesh Beri 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

There is a current sign-in issue that is affecting users attempting to access Microsoft Teams for the first time or on a new device using the Windows desktop app. This issue may result in a “Failed to Fetch Your Profile” error message. It was seen on X.

Note: This is not a widespread outage. It specifically impacts new users or those signing in for the first time on a new device with the Windows desktop client. Other methods of accessing Teams, such as the web browser, mobile app, or Mac client, are functioning normally.

Suggested workarounds are:

  • Users can attempt to sign in using alternative methods such as the Teams web app, mobile app, or Mac client.
  • Selecting “Retry” after encountering the error message on the desktop app might also resolve the issue.

Microsoft is aware of the issue and is actively working on a resolution. They anticipate a fix to be implemented by Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC.

Devesh Beri

Devesh Beri Shield

Tech Journalist

These are the things that motivate me - creating informative and helpful content, pursuing my passion for motorsports and music, engaging in expeditions, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and spending time with my adorable cat Taco.