Microsoft has updated the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 to version 22107.1401.6.0.
Announced by developer lead Rudy Huyn, the update brings a number of user experience improvements.
More seriously, new update for the Store app available, big focus on the install UX, ratings and reviews and media PDPs + some extra surprises
These include:
- Improved UX for installation – Improved user experience for installing applications.
- New Reviews Design – New design for an app or game review dialogue and general improvements for the Reviews and Ratings section.
- PDP media improved.
- Increased performance, especially in viewing your collection and download speed.
The update is currently being tested with Windows Insider users in the Dev channel.
