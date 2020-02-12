Hello Windows Insiders, today Microsoft is releasing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19564.1000 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring.

This build is a post 20H1 build and is from the active development branch of Windows 10 at Microsoft. While features in the Active Development Branch may be slated for a future Windows 10 release, they are no longer matched to a specific Windows 10 release.

What’s new in Build 19564

Graphics Settings Improvements

Microsoft has updated the Graphics settings page (Settings > System > Display > Graphics settings), allowing for better control over designating which GPU your apps run on. With this update, the app list and GPU preference are pre-populated on a best effort basis to improve the default preference management experience. If your desired app isn’t pre-populated, you can still add it by using the app selection drop-down.

You’ll notice alongside this, Microsoft has also added a search box and a filter for the list of apps.

Other updates for Insiders

Preview the new Calendar app on Windows 10

Microsoft has been working on an improved version of the Calendar app for Windows 10 and the preview is now available to Windows Insiders! Here is a sneak peek of what’s new in the preview:

New themes: choose from over 30 different themes! Improved month view: Month view now includes an agenda pane that lets you see your day’s events at a glance. Simplified event creation: Microsoft has made it even easier to add an event to your calendar. Redesigned account navigation: Microsoft has collapsed the account navigation pane, leaving more space for your day’s events. All of your syncing calendar accounts are now represented as clickable icons on the left.

You can try the preview by going to the Calendar app and selecting the toggle to try the new experience. Don’t worry, you can always switch back at any time! Microsoft are excited to hear what you think of the new experience.

Learn more about the Calendar preview here!

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and the Japanese IME) potentially being missing from the language/keyboard switcher (e.g. opened by Windows key + Space key) after upgrading from 20H1 Build 19041 or lower builds to Windows 10 Insider Preview build (19536 or later). Please note that this fix will stop it from happening, however, if you were already impacted from a previous build, you’ll need to remove and re-add any keyboards that are missing from the keyboard switcher by going to Settings > Time & Language > Language > Preferred languages , in order to get yourself back into a good

, in order to get yourself back into a good Microsoft has updated the Japanese IME so that when using the new Microsoft Edge in inPrivate mode, this will also enable private mode in the IME.

Microsoft fixed an issue from the previous flight where if you brought up clipboard history (WIN+V) and dismissed it without pasting anything, input in many places would stop working until you rebooted your PC.

Microsoft fixed a rare crash when opening the Windows Ink Workspace.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in the Wheel UI (that you’d see when using a Surface Dial) crashing when no custom commands had been configured.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in the login screen password field unexpectedly not rendering.

WSL Issue 4860: Microsoft has fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing this error message when using WSL2: A connection attempt failed on Windows.

Microsoft has resolved one issue preventing some Insiders from updating to newer builds with error 0xc1900101. Microsoft is continuing to review logs to further investigate additional issues with this error code.

Microsoft fixed an issue with the Windows setup UI (that you would see when using an ISO, or if prompted to fix issues impacting Windows Update, such as low space) where the apostrophe in “you’re” was replaced by junk characters.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in certain devices no longer sleeping on idle in recent builds.

Microsoft reduced TLS usage in certain shell components. What does that mean for you? Basically, Microsoft made things take a little less memory, which also helps certain apps that are sensitive to TLS usage.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in a small set of Insiders seeing their system time unexpectedly jump forward.

Microsoft fixed a crash resulting in some Insiders seeing a green screen with a CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED error message.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in a deadlock (where everything would freeze) when using your PC.

Microsoft fixed a crash some Insiders were hitting in EoaExperiences.exe when using the text input cursor indicator.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in not being able to set focus to the search box in the common file dialog when launched from remote desktop connection settings and certain other apps.

Microsoft fixed an issue where File Explorer wasn’t calculating the correct folder size in Properties when the UNC path was longer than MAX_PATH.

Microsoft fixed an issue where the banner at the top of Settings might say an update was in progress, even though Windows Update Settings would say you’re up to date.

For Insiders that have the Settings header, you may notice the OneDrive icon has been updated with today’s build.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing when selecting sync across devices > Get Started under Clipboard.

Microsoft fixed an issue with wallpaper transitions on Build 19536+, which was affecting some third-party wallpaper apps.

Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When you upgrade with certain languages, like Japanese, the “Installing Windows X%” page isn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes are displayed).

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast Ring can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.