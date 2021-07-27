Last week we reported that Microsoft’s July 2021 Windows 10 Cumulative Update, PrintNightmare fix was breaking enterprise print servers, with Microsoft writing:

After installing updates released July 13, 2021 on domain controllers (DCs) in your environment, printers, scanners, and multifunction devices which are not compliant with section 3.2.1 of RFC 4556 spec, might fail to print when using smart-card (PIV) authentication.

The issue affected all supported versions of Windows and Windows Server.

Now Microsoft has released an out of band fix for the issue, for Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2019 LTSC Windows 10 IoT Core 2019 LTSC Windows Server 2019 and also Windows 7 Windows Server 2008 R2.

Microsoft explains:

Updates an issue that might prevent printers, scanners, and multifunction devices from working. This issue occurs on devices that do not comply with a certain specification and use smart card authentication.

This non-security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

Addresses an issue with devices that do not comply with section 3.2.1 of the RFC 4556 specification. Noncompliant printers, scanners, and multifunction devices might not work when you use smart card authentication (PIV). This issue occurs after you install the July 13, 2021 update on domain controllers (DC) in your environment. For more information, see KB5005408.