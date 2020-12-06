Being the CTO of Microsoft Azure has its privileges, and that includes stress testing a 24 Terabyte Azure node by playing Tetris on it.

Of course, it’s not just any game – at this scale, it involved using the activity level of 420 virtual Xeon processors in the Task Manager as a display for the game.

Unlike the similar DOOM video, we assume we can trust Mark Russinovich not to have simply faked the result, and given that Microsoft 365 has not gone down yet today, we assume everything worked out OK.

See the video, in Russinovich’s tweet, below.