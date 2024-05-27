Microsoft planning to launch Copilot in Excel chat helper next month

Home » News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Devesh Beri 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Key notes

  • Excel users get smarter Copilot with natural language understanding coming in June.
  • Ask questions in plain English, get step-by-step help and formula fixes.
  • Upgrade empowers everyone from Excel beginners to advanced users.

Microsoft has added a new feature to its Microsoft 365 roadmap, improving on the already available capabilities of Microsoft Copilot in Excel. This update, feature ID: 394275, will allow users to receive more conversational answers to various Excel-related questions and prompts. 

Copilot can assist users in completing tasks by providing helpful steps, including formulas to copy and use. It can also explain formula errors and offer corrected formulas along with additional guidance. 

Here’s a breakdown of what can be done with this functionality:

  • Copilot will understand your questions and requests in a more natural way, making it easier to get the help you need.
  • Copilot will be able to answer a broader range of Excel-related questions, not just specific tasks.
  • It will provide clear instructions, including relevant formulas.
  • Stuck with an error? Copilot will explain the issue and suggest corrected formulas with additional guidance.

This news comes after Microsoft announced that they are introducing new REGEX functions in Microsoft Excel. These functions are currently in beta testing and offer greater control over finding, extracting, and replacing text patterns.

  • REGEXTEST checks if text contains a pattern (TRUE/FALSE), 
  • REGEXEXTRACT retrieves matching text (various options), and 
  • REGEXREPLACE substitutes patterns with new text.

This new Copilot feature will be available across all platforms, including Mac, iOS, Desktop, and Web, for worldwide standard multi-tenant cloud instances. The rollout will begin in June 2024.

Devesh Beri

Devesh Beri Shield

Tech Journalist

These are the things that motivate me - creating informative and helpful content, pursuing my passion for motorsports and music, engaging in expeditions, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and spending time with my adorable cat Taco.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *