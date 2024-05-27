Microsoft planning to launch Copilot in Excel chat helper next month

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has added a new feature to its Microsoft 365 roadmap, improving on the already available capabilities of Microsoft Copilot in Excel. This update, feature ID: 394275, will allow users to receive more conversational answers to various Excel-related questions and prompts.

Copilot can assist users in completing tasks by providing helpful steps, including formulas to copy and use. It can also explain formula errors and offer corrected formulas along with additional guidance.

Here’s a breakdown of what can be done with this functionality:

Copilot will understand your questions and requests in a more natural way, making it easier to get the help you need.

Copilot will be able to answer a broader range of Excel-related questions, not just specific tasks.

It will provide clear instructions, including relevant formulas.

Stuck with an error? Copilot will explain the issue and suggest corrected formulas with additional guidance.

This news comes after Microsoft announced that they are introducing new REGEX functions in Microsoft Excel. These functions are currently in beta testing and offer greater control over finding, extracting, and replacing text patterns.

REGEXTEST checks if text contains a pattern (TRUE/FALSE),

REGEXEXTRACT retrieves matching text (various options), and

REGEXREPLACE substitutes patterns with new text.

This new Copilot feature will be available across all platforms, including Mac, iOS, Desktop, and Web, for worldwide standard multi-tenant cloud instances. The rollout will begin in June 2024.