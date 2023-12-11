Microsoft patents new way to automatically generate software help documentation using AI

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has patented a new way to automatically generate software help documentation using artificial intelligence (AI). The technology, described in a patent application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, could revolutionize the way software users access help information.

From the look of it, this could save developers a lot of time. Traditionally, software help documentation has been created manually by developers and technical writers. This process is time-consuming and expensive, and it can be difficult to keep documentation up-to-date as constant software changes — like how Windows 11 changes rapidly over time with its insider channels.

Microsoft’s AI-powered approach will then eliminate the need for manual documentation creation. Instead, the system analyzes user data to identify the most common actions and paths taken to complete tasks.

And then, this information is used to generate help documentation that is tailored to the specific needs of users. Here’s an example, as taken from the patent’s file:

The patent application, which was published recently on December 7, 2023, but filed last year, describes a system that includes a data processing unit, a memory, and an AI model. The data processing unit collects user data from telemetry logs and other sources.

The memory stores the AI model, which is trained on a dataset of user interactions. The AI model is used to generate help documentation that is based on the identified action paths.

