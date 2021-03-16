Chromium 89 has a zero-day flaw that is currently being exploited in the wold.

CVE-2021-21193 is a flaw in Google’s Blink rendering engine. It is a “use-after-free” vulnerability which means Blink has difficulty clearing memory and it can result in data corruption and arbitrary code execution. It was discovered by a researcher on the 9th March and patched by Google on the 12th, when the company released version 89.0.4389.90 of their Chrome browser with a fix for the issue.

Now 1 week after the discovery of the flaw Microsoft has also released an update for the Edge (Stable) version of their browser with the same fix.

Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (version 89.0.774.54) incorporates the latest security updates from the Chromium project, and users should of course update posthaste.

To update, go to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge and make sure you are running the latest version of the browser.

via WBI