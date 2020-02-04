Microsoft Outlook for iOS has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 4.23.0, the update makes the app optimized for Split View on iPad. And that means you’ll now be able to open mail and calendar side by side or drag and drop text into a message. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Multi-task like a pro with Outlook, now optimized for Split View on iPad. Open your mail and calendar side by side or drag and drop text into a message with your fingertip!

Feel free to send us any comments or questions through our in-app support in Settings – we’d love to hear from you.

Microsoft Outlook is one of the most successful Microsoft apps that are available both on Android and iOS. The app recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store. This is an impressive number considering the fact that the Gmail app comes pre-installed in pretty much every Android smartphone.

You can download the Microsoft Outlook app for your iPhone or iPad from this link, or you can head over to Apple’s App Store.

via Onmsft