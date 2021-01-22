Microsoft is adding a cool new integration to Outlook for Android.

Noticed by Italian site HTNovo, the feature adds a menu item to the Other options menu in Outlook for Android which lets you create a Microsoft To Do task directly while reading an email in the app.

When you select the Create Activity option, the task is created, and a small pop-up at the bottom of the screen confirms this and allows you to go to the task in Microsoft To Do if you chose to. This means users will be able to triage their daily emails and create tasks without constantly switching apps, keeping in their flow.

The feature appears in version 4.2048.4 (42048815) but does not appear to be available to everyone yet.

The Outlook for Android app can be found in the Google Play Store here.