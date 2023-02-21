Microsoft, Nintendo sign 10-year COD contract

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

Microsoft President Brad Smith announced that the company finally made a signed agreement with Nintendo sealing a 10-year licensing deal for Call of Duty once the $69 billion Activision clears.

“We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers,” Smiths shared in a Twitter post. “This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms.”

The first report about the matter surfaced in December last year when Xbox Lead Phil Spencer confirmed the news. After this, Smith expressed gratitude to Nintendo and encouraged Sony to accept the deal. However, until this point, the rival company remains mum about accepting the offer, despite PlayStation Chief Jim Ryan describing Microsoft’s earlier three-year proposal as “inadequate on many levels.”

The announcement about the binding agreement came the same day the company is set to defend itself in an EU hearing over the merger. It can be recalled that the European Commission sent it a statement of objections, detailing its concerns over the possible negative effects of the deal on the gaming industry and competition. According to MLex, the hearing will be attended by top execs from Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and Sony, alongside representatives of Google, Nvidia, Electronic Arts, and Valve.