Microsoft makes it easy for students to input and make changes to math equations in OneNote

Microsoft today announced that it has started the roll out of Equation Tools feature in OneNote for Windows 10. This new feature will make it easier for students to type and edit math equations with a keyboard in OneNote. Students can access this feature by tapping the new Equation button in the Insert tab in OneNote. Students can also choose from a range of structures and math symbols to type their desired equations.

Microsoft today also announced its plan to bring Math Assistant in OneNote to iPad this spring. To use Math Assistant feature, you need to just log into your Office 365 Education account in OneNote on your iPad and press the Math button on the ribbon Draw tab.

Source: Microsoft