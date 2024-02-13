Microsoft Loop gets Figma embed support to enhance design collaboration

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft Loop is a new online collaboration platform that is part of the Microsoft 365 suite of apps. It allows users to think, plan, and create together with their team across different tools and devices. It offers features like Copilot, page templates, and real-time sync to make co-creation easy and efficient.

Microsoft Loop has announced a new feature that allows users to easily access their Figma designs within the app. Users can simply paste a Figma link and get an embedded preview of the file, which they can explore or enlarge as needed. The preview also updates automatically as the file is modified in Figma, ensuring that everyone is on the same page.

Figma is a popular tool for creating and sharing digital designs, such as websites, apps, and graphics. By integrating Figma with Loop, users can streamline their design workflow and get instant feedback from their teammates. Loop also supports other types of content, such as documents, videos, and polls, making it a versatile and powerful tool for remote collaboration.

Microsoft Loop is now available for customers with Microsoft 365-Business Standard, Business Premium, E3, and E5-on web and mobile.