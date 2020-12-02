One of the useful features of Microsoft Launcher on the Surface Duo is support for App Groups.

This is a single icon which will launch two related apps, such as a To Do list on one pane and Calendar on the other.

In its latest update to version 6.2.201104.93013 Microsoft Launcher has added a useful feature – the ability to create app groups using web page shortcuts and then to launch these side by side.

With apps increasingly being replaced by websites, this allows the same functionality but using web apps instead.

The full changelog reads:

Support app group creation with two Edge apps on Surface Duo

Support app group creation with weblinks on Surface Duo

Design improvements on error widget view to launch associated app

Fixed known bugs

The update appears to be only available for the Surface Duo and some owners report needing to restart their devices after the update to sort out some buggy behaviour.

The update can be found via the Google Play Store.

