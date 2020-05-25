Microsoft Launcher Preview updated with the ability to easily re-position app icons

Microsoft Launcher is one of the most loved Android launchers that are available on the Google Play Store. Early this year, Microsoft released a new preview version of Microsoft Launcher in Play Store. This new preview version of Microsoft Launcher has new features such as Dark Mode, Landscape Mode, and numerous performance improvements.

Microsoft today updated this new Microsoft Launcher Preview version with the ability to easily re-position app icons. This update also includes performance improvements. Recently, Microsoft added Android 10 gesture navigation support to Microsoft Launcher. You can learn more about Android 10 gestures in the video below.

You can download the updated Microsoft Launcher Preview app here from Play Store.