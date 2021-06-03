Microsoft has announced that it will be improving the “Large Gallery” layout for meetings on Teams mobile.

The view will become mobile-optimised, letting you easily swipe through all the participants in a meeting.

The view now supports up to 10 participants per page on both phones and tablets.

The improvement is coming to both iOS and Android, but only iOS devices with iOS 13 and above and Android devices with Android 9 or with 4GB of RAM and above will benefit, with handsets with the older version of the OS seeing the earlier experience.

The update will be rolling out on the Teams iOS and Android app starting in mid-June and the rollout is expected to be completed in late July.