The pandemic has caused a great surge in the use of Windows 10 laptops and PCs for video conferencing, a surge the OS did not appear ready for.

This left many users struggling with dark or overexposed video with seemingly nothing they can do about it.

Now, with Windows 10 Build 21277, it appears Microsoft is finally doing something to address the issue.

Microsoft is adding Cameras to Windows 10 Settings.

This means there will be a central place to adjust camera settings, hopefully in a way which will persist from app to app.

Users will be able to adjust the default configuration of their app, including adjusting the brightness and contrast, and even rotation, which should be extremely helpful for those still Zooming every day.

The feature, which is hidden behind a flag, is expected to roll out to Windows 10 users sometime next year.

via WindowsLatest